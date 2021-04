HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Japanese-American soldiers who fought in World War II are being honored with their own stamp from the U.S. Postal Service.

It features Big Island-born, Shiroku “Whitey” Yamamoto, who was part of the famed 100th Infantry Battalion, 442nd Regimental Combat Team.

Their motto “go for broke” is also printed on the forever stamp.