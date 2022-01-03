January is National Blood Donation Month; here’s how to donate

HONOLULU (KHON2) — When is the last time you donated blood? If it has been a while, then January might be the perfect month to do so.

January is recognized as National Blood Donor Month. During the winter months hospitals see an increase in seasonal illnesses and inclement weather conditions, prompting the need for more blood donations.

Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed of Hawaii’s breaking news

The American Red Cross encourages everyone who can donate to do so, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.

During the winter months parts of the country are seeing a dramatic need for blood donations with an uptick in patients being admitted due to the Omicron variant.

The Blood Bank of Hawaii is open every day and has four different destination sites to choose from in Oahu.

If you are interested in donating blood, click right here to see the main location list.

Find more COVID-19 news: cases, vaccinations on our Coronavirus News page

According to American Red Cross, millions of people including cancer patients, organ recipients, and victims of accidents; rely on blood donations. Emphasizing the importance of donating blood if you can.