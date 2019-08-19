Janet Jackson adds third Hawaii show

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Update: It’s official!

Music icon, Janet Jackson just announced she will be adding a third show here in Hawaii

The show will take place at the Blaisdell Arena on Saturday, November 23rd.

Tickets go on sale to the public this Saturday, October 11th at 10 a.m.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s a major show announcement!

Janet Jackson is making her way back to Hawaii for two nights.

She will be performing on Wednesday, November 20 and Thursday, November 21 at the Blaisdell Arena.

Tickets go on sale to Hawaii residents only on Friday, August 23 at 10:00 a.m.

Tickets for the general public will go on sale on Saturday, August 24 at 10 a.m.

Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Center

Sunshine to start the week, but a disturbance mid-week will dampen the islands again

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sunshine to start the week, but a disturbance mid-week will dampen the islands again"

49th Annual Maui Marathon

Thumbnail for the video titled "49th Annual Maui Marathon"

Those opposed to the Na Pua Makani Wind Project doesn't plan to move

Thumbnail for the video titled "Those opposed to the Na Pua Makani Wind Project doesn't plan to move"

The biggest pet block party in Hawaii

Thumbnail for the video titled "The biggest pet block party in Hawaii"

Police investigate body found in Kapolei

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police investigate body found in Kapolei"

Supporting local vendors at the Geekcraft Expo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Supporting local vendors at the Geekcraft Expo"
More Local News