Janet Jackson adds third Hawaii show

Update: It’s official!

Music icon, Janet Jackson just announced she will be adding a third show here in Hawaii

The show will take place at the Blaisdell Arena on Saturday, November 23rd.

Tickets go on sale to the public this Saturday, October 11th at 10 a.m.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s a major show announcement!

Janet Jackson is making her way back to Hawaii for two nights.

She will be performing on Wednesday, November 20 and Thursday, November 21 at the Blaisdell Arena.

Tickets go on sale to Hawaii residents only on Friday, August 23 at 10:00 a.m.

Tickets for the general public will go on sale on Saturday, August 24 at 10 a.m.

Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com