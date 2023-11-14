HONOLULU (KHON2) — Janet Jackson is a pop sensation icon, and she is coming to Honolulu for the first time in years.

Rick Bartalini Presents is bringing Ms. Jackson to the islands. Bartalini said that he is thrilled to be bringing Ms. Jackson back to Hawai’i.

“We are so proud that Janet has asked us to partner with her on these shows,” said Bartalini. “Janet has a long history with the people of Hawai’i, going back to her first show at Aloha Stadium in 1999, where she broke attendance records for that venue, with over 38,000 fans in attendance.”

But concerts are not the only reason Ms. Jackson loves Hawaiʻi.

“Of course, she filmed her Live in Hawaiʻi HBO special at that same venue in 2002,” added Bartalini. “Some of those shows were promoted by the late great Tom Moffat and in recent years by global promoter Live Nation. It is truly an honor to work with Janet to bring her Together Again tour to Hawai’i. The tour wrapped up on the mainland just a few weeks ago, and she received rave reviews from all over North America.”

Her tour is being called ‘Together Again.

A photo shows Janet Jackson. (Photo/Rick Bartalini Presents)

Ms. Jackson will be performing at the Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu on Friday, March 8 and Saturday, March 9. She is not going to be preceded with an opening act; it’s just going to be back-to-back Janet, the way it was meant to be.

“If fans want to go to the show and money is tight, Ticketmaster has a program called ‘buy now, pay later’ where you can pay in four installments over 6 to 12 months,” said Bartalini.

You can use the code KHON to get a presale on tickets which will go on sale on Saturday, Nov. 18. So, act quickly. Tickets are expected to sell out soon.