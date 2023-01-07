The islands of Hawai’i are shown in this image. (Photo/Department of Land and Natural Resources)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Climate change is on the minds of most people on the planet. The State of Hawai’i has made dealing with the destruction of our environment at the top of its concerns through the next decade.

The Department of Land and Natural Resources announced that Hawai’i will be hosting a Climate Action Day to mark the beginning of Hawai‘i Climate Week.

The State Climate Conference is being organized by the Hawai‘i Climate Change Mitigation and Adaption Commission. It is meant to be a forum to explore the challenges and solutions that arise in addressing climate change through discussions on statewide actions.

According the to the DLNR, ensuring that Hawai’i is ready to face the consequences of climate change is an ongoing priority for the state. They also said that this year’s conference will be able to highlight the existing actions that the state is using, particularly since Hawai’i tends to be in the spotlight on the international stage.

“Climate change is an urgent issue for everyone in Hawai‘i. State government is committed to pursuing climate change strategies that are equitable, culturally appropriate and resilient,” said DLNR Chair Dawn Chang, who also serves as Commission Co-Chair.

“Successful mitigation and adaptation require both comprehensive education and action. We’re stepping up to the challenge of leading the world with our response to climate change,” Chang added.

Gov. Josh Green will speak at the conference to cover statewide climate actions and to participate in the Energy Policy Forum. The conference promises a host of political, economic, academic and environmental leaders who will address legislation, youth action, community cooling, shorelines, mobility and green investments.

The week will have a Youth Summit, a Science Summit, a discussion on Pacific Island Women at the United Nation’s climate change conference known as COP27 and an Energy Policy Forum.

“We can already see the impacts of climate change on our lands, ocean, economy and livelihoods. This means impacted communities need a place at the table. Events like Climate Action Day provide an important opportunity for this to occur,” said Scott Glenn, director of the State Office of Planning and Sustainable Development, and Commission co-chair.

Myriad local organizations will be present as they will highlight the work they are doing on climate change issues. This is to include the Pacific Islands Climate Adaptation Science Center, University of Hawaiʻi Sea Grant College Program, Pacific RISA and the East-West Center.

“Climate Action Day is a wonderful opportunity for cross-collaborative efforts to tackle climate change. We are particularly excited about the many passionate keiki who are participating in these events,” noted Leah Laramee, State Hawai’i Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation coordinator.

The Hawai‘i Climate Action Day is set to take place on Monday, Jan. 9 at the East-West Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.