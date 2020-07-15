James Pond the duck up for adoption at Maui Humane Society

PUUNENE, Hawaii (KHON2) — If you’re looking for a unique pet to add to your family, the Maui Humane Society may have quite the cool character.

Meet Pond. James Pond.

The duck was brought to the shelter suffering from what’s called dry gangrene.



He had to have part of his foot amputated.

While under observation, James somehow managed to get onto the roof of the cat building, and that slick move earned him the name James Pond.

The shelter says James is healing nicely and is ready to go to his forever home.

Give Maui Humane Society a call if you’re interested in adopting James.

