UPDATE: The lockdown has been lifted.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to the Department of Education, Campbell High School, Ilima Intermediate, Pohakea Elementary and Kaimiloa Elementary are currently in lockdown.

Lockdown initiated due to a report of possible gunshot-like noises originating off-campus near Campbell High School.

Please wait for further information and do not go to the school.

