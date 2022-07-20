HONOLULU (KHON2) — Multi-Platinum musician Jack Johnson will be holding a global livestream at the end of the month as part of his “Meet the Moonlight” Tour which kicked off this summer.

“I am excited to be able to share our Hawaii show with anyone who would like to join in on the fun. My good friends Paula Fuga and Tavana will be sharing the stage with us,” Johnson announced.

The concert will be broadcast live from the iconic Tom Moffatt Waikiki Shell on July 30.

All net proceeds earned from Jack Johnson’s Hawaii shows will be donated to the Kōkua Hawaiʻi Foundation to support environmental education.

Produced by Driift, this event will be livestreamed globally and in real time from Honolulu on Saturday, July 30, at 7:30 p.m. HST / 22:30 PDT / 01:30 EDT* / 06:30 BST* / 15:30 AEST* (*Sunday, July 31).

Click here to purchase tickets to join the livestream and to access replays.