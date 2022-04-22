HONOLULU (KHON2) — Jack Johnson is coming to Hawaii and will be performing two special concerts at the Waikiki Shell in benefit of the Kōkua Hawaiʻi Foundation.

The concert will take place on July 29 and 30 with Paula Fuga and Tavana opening the show. Johnson will be playing music from his new album Meet The Moonlight, which he recently announced will be out on June 24.

All proceeds from the shows will benefit the Kōkua Hawaiʻi Foundation, founded by Kim & Jack Johnson, which has been supporting environmental education in Hawaii schools and communities since 2003.

Kōkua Hawaiʻi Foundation main school programs include ʻĀINA In Schools, a farm to school initiative connecting children to their local land, waters and food to grow a healthier Hawaiʻi, 3R’s School Program empowering students to engage and educate their school community about the 3R’s (reduce, reuse, recycle) and Kōkua Hawaiʻi Foundation Field Trip Grants helping to bring students to outdoor sites where they can experience hands-on learning about Hawaiʻi’s environment.

The foundation also supports teachers and students in advancing their environmental education and stewardship goals on campus and promotes a more sustainable lifestyle with their program Plastic Free Hawaiʻi providing resources, tools and trainings to educate schools, business partners and community members about the environmental and health benefits of going plastic free to minimize single-use plastics in our islands.

In 2019, Kōkua Hawaiʻi Foundation began stewarding eight acres of land in Haleʻiwa town with a vision to establish agricultural, educational and retail activities that benefit the community and promote local food, waste reduction and environmental stewardship. For more information on this foundation you can head to their website or click here.

Tickets will go go on sale for the general public on Friday, May 6, at 9 a.m. (HST). To purchase those tickets click here.