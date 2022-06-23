HONOLULU (KHON2) — One of the largest specialty candy retailers in the nation, IT’SUGAR, with nearly 100 stores nationwide, is opening its second OREO Cafe at Ala Moana Center.

The grand opening of the cafe is set for Thursday, June. 30. A blessing from Kahu Kelekona Beshaw will begin at 9:00 a.m.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

OREO lovers can expect OREO products, limited-edition OREO merchandise, tote bags, large-scale OREO branded displays and soft-served desserts to fill that sweet tooth.

Customers can customize sweets or choose their favorite OREO dessert at the cafe’s first-of-its-kind treats bar, which is about 2,000-square-foot long.

We’re excited for the opening of the world’s second OREO Café at our IT’SUGAR Ala Moana store! Perfect for Summer, everyone can choose from a delicious menu of OREO inspired treats like the classic OREO Milkshake! We also have Hawaiian Shave Ice inspired Snowcream desserts with layers of OREO cookies, shave ice and soft serve. Locals and visitors alike will love our Pineapple Upsidedown Golden OREO Snowcream and Banana Chia OREO Milkshake. Also available are limited-edition OREO merchandise including tote bags, apparel, home decor and more that you can only get at IT’SUGAR in Honolulu! It’s a must to experience!” ROBERT BENDICK, GENERAL MANAGER OF IT’SUGAR AT ALA MOANA CENTER

Check out more news from around Hawaii

For more information, click here.