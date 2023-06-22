HONOLULU (KHON2) — A group of small businesses located in Kaimuki hope you will come down to shop for a cause.

The Okamura building is just off the corner of Waialae and Koko Head avenues. It is home to several shops, including “Every Day Better by Green Meadows”.

They’re hosting a “Shop It Like It’s Hot” which is a pop-up event taking place on Sunday, June 25.

The event organizers area hoping customers will come down and find new treasures.

The building has been blocked by construction recently which hasn’t made it easy for customers or the businesses thus making this event an important moment for locals to show their support for local entrepreneurs.

“At the event, shoppers will discover a selection of handmade ceramics, soaps and skin products, locally grown succulents, wall art, curated vintage clothing and much more!” said a spokesperson for the event.

With the fun and unique items you will find, you can begin your summer off right with discovering your new favorites or refresh your style and environment with these small business summer staples.

Some of the small businesses and artists that shoppers can support include:

Cathy’s Vintage Rose.

Christy of Rare Birds Soap Co.

Dean Suzuki.

DeStash Hawaiʻi.

Double Happyness.

Erika Krayman.

Island Keiki.

Little Maki Studio.

Shari’s Succy.

But this is not only a commerce event. Shops that are participating will also support Lanakila Meals on Wheels.

“Since 1971, Lanakila Meals on Wheels has worked to ensure that no kupuna goes hungry,” said a spokesperson for the event. “They provide a meal service program that feeds hundreds of seniors each year with fully cooked, frozen meals ready to enjoy.”

The event takes place on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.