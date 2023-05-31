HONOLULU (KHON2) — Thinking about pursuing a career in the culinary or hospitality industry?

The Hilton Waikoloa Village is offering a unique experience.

From June to August, the Hilton Waikoloa Village will be hosting a culinary summer camp. Participants will work alongside skilled professionals who will mentor them through the training.

The internship is a paid program, and it comes with a $500 bonus.

We’re holding the culinary summer camp to give some amazing opportunity to anybody 16 years and above,” said Simon Amos, a Hilton Waikoloa Village manager.

Amos went on further.

“So, anybody who wants to come out try working with an international hotel company with endless opportunity worldwide really focusing on people come back to Hawaiʻi for the summer getting a culinary job for a few months seeing what it’s like, getting a signing bonus at the end, potentially a job at the end or go back to college.,” explained Amos. “So, it’s a phenomenal program.”

Here’s a summary of the program:

Hourly pay rate starts at $20.

Daily pay option, where participants can choose to receive their pay at the end of each day of work.

$500 bonus upon successful completion of the program.

A letter of recommendation from the hotel manager upon successful completion of the program.

Flexible scheduling to accommodate other commitments.

Free meals in the Team Member Cafe.

Free parking and uniforms throughout the duration of the program.

Possibility that the internship could be extended, or transition into a permanent position.

Applicants ages 16 and older* are encouraged to apply for the Hilton Waikoloa Village Culinary Summer Camp. To apply, individuals can call (808) 886-2819 or meet with a recruiter on the property at Hilton Waikoloa Village’s Human Resources office every Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. throughout the month of May.

For more information about Hilton Waikoloa Village and the Culinary Summer Camp, please visit their website.

Hilton Waikoloa Village is home to some of the Island of Hawaiʻi’s most beloved restaurants such as Kamuela Provision Company, Nui Italian, Kona Tap Room and others.

The resort also boasts one of the industry’s most high-caliber banquet operations which hosts some of the world’s leading meetings, conventions and incentive groups.