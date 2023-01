HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Great Waikīkī Festival is happening right now. You still have time to go down to Waikīkī and enjoy the fun until 10 p.m. tonight.

The festival is on Kalākaua Avenue from Seaside Liliʻuokalani.

It is free and open to the public.

You can enjoy lots of ono grindz, handmade arts and crafts and local entertainment.