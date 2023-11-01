HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Saturday, Nov. 4, Honolulu will be celebrating the inaugural Kimchi Day Festival!

The event will feature kimchi dishes, entertainment and more.

Soo Hyun Chae from the United Korean Association in LIVE in studio to tell us about the festival.

The Kimchi Day Festival is set to take place on Saturday, Nov. 4, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The festivities will be at the Makiki District Park Field which is located on Keʻeaumoku Street.

The event is free to the public, and there will a cornucopia of kimchi-inspired food options available for purchase.

Vendors who will be on site to help you celebrate include but is not limited to:

Family Jjang Kim Chee King Mandoo.

Marco Polo Mart’s Kim Chee Pork Belly.

Marco Polo Mart’s Cabbage Water Kim Chee.

Eagle Café Kim Chee Taco.

88 Mart Kim Chee Pancake.

Fried Tofu Kim Chee Sushi.

Cucumber Kim Chee.

Bok Choy Kim Chee.

Kim Chee Fried Rice.

Jagalchi Bossam with Kim Chee.

Jagalchi Kim Chee Pork Rib Jjim.

Jagalchi Kim Chee Pasta.

Jagalchi Kim Chee Dog.

There will be lots more to do at this event including a talent competition, a demonstration on how to make kimchee, a fashion show and a performance by Korean based Sinfonietta Chamber Orchestra.

The festival begins at 11 a.m. and runs through to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4.