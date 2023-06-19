Aloun Farms hosts their second annual Eva Sweet Festival on June 17 and 18 (Photo credit: Aloun Farms)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Families looking for outdoor activities this summer, visiting a farm and self-picking is a great way to get some hands dirty.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Aloun Farms hosted their second annual Eva Sweet Festival on June 17 and 18.

Aloun Farms hosts their second annual Eva Sweet Festival on June 17 and 18 (Photo credit: Aloun Farms) Aloun Farms hosts their second annual Eva Sweet Festival on June 17 and 18 (Photo credit: Aloun Farms)

But there are lots of other opportunities for families to enjoy local farms.

More farms to visit this summer:

Waimanalo Country Farms- pictures with sunflowers

Tropical Farms Macadamia Nuts

21 Degrees Estate Cacao Farm- tours with chocolate tasting

Kahuku Farms

Kahumana Organic Farms & Café – farm to table café

Ma Farm

Olomana Gardens in Waimanalo

Puamana Gardens Farm and Event Center

Fishing Farms Hawaii- recreational fishing services for all ages with cooking and cleaning service for the fish you catch.

Most of these Oahu farms give tours and allow school workshops and field trips to learn about either fish, mac nuts, cacao, or fruits and vegetables.

These farms are also family-owned businesses with tour proceeds going to keep the farm alive.

Some of these farms offer Community Supported Agriculture programs that support the farms and connect them within the community.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

CSA programs allow community members to receive deliveries of fresh produce straight from the farm, cost and frequency is subject to the farm’s discretion.