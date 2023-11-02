HONOLULU (KHON2) — The holidays are officially on as we enter the month of November.

Thanksgiving is right around the corner and Christmas parties will ensue. So, KHON2.com thought we’d help you get a head start on shopping for those Secret Santa gifts.

For more information on what is hot and what is not, we turned to Amazon.com, one of the largest online retailers in the world, to find out what people want this holiday season.

As we all know, Secret Santa gifts are supposed to be cheap and more often than not funny or weird. It’s usually something you would never buy for yourself.

But they are also fun and can sometimes be something that you thought you’d want.

We have selected 10 of the most popular items that Amazon.com has identified as popular Secret Santa gifts. And here they are.

Gift cards

An image shows a generic gift card on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The overall number one pick is an Amazon gift card. This not only takes the pressure off of you to select something, it gives the person receiving it the ability to get something that they need or really want.

Light with phone charger

A photo shows an emie light with phone charger on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaii (Photo/emie via Amazon.com)

This emie wireless light with smartphone charger is perfect the office, for travel or for home. It folds up and stores easily, has a pleasing aesthetic and retails for around $20.

Massage therapy

An image shows an OLsky Massage Gun on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo/OLsky via Amazon.com)

With many of use living in professions that require the use of our hands, the OLsky Massage Gun is the perfect way to end a day. This gift of massage therapy is portable and utilizes various attachments to optimize the experience. This retails for around $25.

Buildable mug

An image shows a VANUODA Build-on Brick Mug Coffee Cup on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo/VANUODA via Amazon.com)

The VANUODA Build-on Brick Mug promises to be fun the whole year. For anyone who likes to accessorize their “Crocs”, this is a fun and unique gift that allows the gift receiver to buy other attachments that will characterize their mood, desires and passions. It retails for around $12.

A clean desk

An image shows a JEDIST Mini Desk Vacuum Cleaner on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo/JEDIST via Amazon.com)

The JEDIST mini vacuum cleaner for desks and office workspaces is ideal to keep all that dust and crumbs from making the workspace messy. It is rechargeable and retails for around $25.

Puzzle box

An image shows a Cryptex Da Vinci Code Mini Cryptex Lock Puzzle Boxes with Hidden Compartments on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo/Cryptex via Amazon.com)

This Crytex Da Vinci Code inspired mini lock puzzle box is great gift idea for anyone who loves puzzles. It’s fun and compact and makes for a fun day of hijinks in the office. It retails for around $29.

Whiskey stones

An image shows a Barillio Whiskey Stones Gift Set on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo/Barillio via Amazon.com)

Using whiskey stones is a strangely satisfying experience. The Barillio Whiskey Stones Gift set comes with eight whiskey stones along with glasses, tongs and an elegant storage box. Whether it’s used for whisky or soda, this is a fun gift that retails for around $25.

Weather prediction

An image shows a Foxkey Storm Glass Weather Predictor Snow Globe Weather Forecast on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo/Foxkey via Amazon.com)

The Foxkey Storm Glass Weather Predictor Snow Globe Weather Forecaster is a perfect decoration for home or office. This unique gift is a sealed glass that contains a clear liquid with storm glass crystals that take on different shapes based on temperature and weather. It is a traditional way of predicting the weather, and each season has its own color. These retail between $15 and $52.

Solar power

An image shows a Durecopow Solar Charger on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo/Durecopow via Amazon.com)

The Durecopow solar charger is portable and easy to use. It has 20000mAh and maintains a waterproof solar power bank. It retails for around $23.

Ecofriendly dining

An image shows a COCOBOWLCO Coconut Bowl & Wooden Spoons Set on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaii (Photo/COCOBOWLCO via Amazon.com)

COCOBOWLCO Coconut Bowl & Wooden Spoons Set is a great gift idea for anyone who eats in the office, which is most all of us. Ecofriendly and easy to store, the set retails for around $27.

Alrighty, these are our top 10 pics for Secret Santa gifts. These are especially ideal for those who are not big fans of gag gifts.