HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s National Red Wine Day! How are you going to celebrate?

Falling on a Monday does not put a damper on celebrating. As The Wine Shop owner, Dano O’Connell, said, “here on Kauai, we drink a bottle of wine and go to bed by 10.”

He and his family — wife, Ellen and daughters, Megan and Dani — operate The Wine Shop and The Tasting Bar on Kauaʻi for the last 17 and 4 years, respectively.

They are celebrating the day on Tuesday at The Tasting Bar which provides ample opportunity to sip various wines and learn more about both the grapes and your preferences.

Another wine shop that is celebrating is Vintage Wine Cellar which is located in the Makiki area in Honolulu. They have just gained access to selling the Chinese created French Bourdeaux known as Ao Yun. It is the only shop in Hawaiʻi that sells it, and it runs around $350 per bottle.

Westside Wines in Kailua-Kona on Hawaiʻi Island will be celebrating with 20% discounts. They’re also having a fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 16 to raise money for Maui’s fire survivors. They will be offering catered food by local chefs; a silent auction; live music from local musicians; and, of course, lots of wine.

Then, there is Fujioka’s Wine Times in Honolulu. They said that they celebrate National Wine Day all year long with very competitively priced wines.

Tamura’s Fine Wine & Liquors Waialae that while they will not have anything particularly special for Aug. 28, they do offer wine tasting in store every Friday and Saturday.

Wailea Wines in Kīhei on Maui sent this list of specials they will have to celebrate:

2019 Aerena “Lean In” Cabernet Sauvignon $14.95 ($24.95).

2021 Resonance Pinot Noir $24.95 ($39.95).

2017 Banfi “Belnero” Tuscan Blend $29.95 (49.95).

2018 Penfolds “Bin 600” Cabernet/ Shiraz $39.95 (59.95).

2019 Penfolds “Bin 389” Cabernet/ Shiraz $39.95 (69.95).

2017 David Arthur Proprietary Blend $59.95 (79.95).

2016 Etude Cabernet Sauvignon $79.95 (109.95).

Last, but certainly not least, is Maui Wine. It’s an actual vineyard located in Kula, Maui. They will be having 20% all red wines to celebrate the day.

They had this to say about the celebration.

“We rarely discount our Ulupalakua Estates wines; but in celebration of Red Wine Day, We wanted to offer a sale you won’t’ want to miss,” said their marketing. “Twenty percent off all reds: Mele, Syrah 2020 and GSM 2021. You can order online and pick up at the winery or have it shipped through the end of Monday, Aug. 28.”

So, go out and celebrate responsibly. Do not drive while you are under the influence of alcohol.