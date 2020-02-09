It’s National Pizza Day

HONOLULU (KHON2) — National Pizza Day is Sunday, February 9, 2020.
There’s over three billion pizzas are sold in the U.S. every year.
Some people like classic cheese pizza. Some people like it with pepperoni, and others may even like it with the ever-controversial pineapple. There’s so many ways to have your pizza.
Get a slice or a pie at your local pizza shop in honor of National Pizza Day.
