HONOLULU (KHON2) — Friday, July 28 is National Chocolate Milk Day. So, KHON2.com decided to explore the delicious world of chocolate milk.

The history of Chocolate Milk Day has a lot of different versions of who invented chocolate milk and why it was first created.

One source said it began in Switzerland in 1836. Daniel Peter was born in the Swiss village of Moudon, and he became the inventor of milk chocolate.

During his experimentations period, he developed a friendship with Henry Nestle, who had identified a process for making baby food using a product known as ’milky flavor’.

According to this source, “during this time, Daniel and Henry had an innovative thought in their head “Why not combine this with chocolate?” and thus came up with the concept of milk chocolates. This is how milk chocolate got famous in a short span of time.”

However, one must remember that cocoa was widely used in pre-colonized nations across the northern and southern continents that are known as the Americas; so, it is highly unlikely that any European was the first to add a milk-like liquid to chocolate powder.

But before we get to the recipe, let’s talk milk. There are so many options.

If you want a super creamy chocolate milk, then FairLife milk is your best option. If you are lactose intolerant, then you can choose an A2 milk or a milk alternative like soy, hemp, oat or nut milks.

Really any milk will work but remember that it is the foundation of your mixture; so, be sure you get the one you think is most flavorful and delicious.

Now, let’s talk recipe. For this, we went to Baking Mischief.

Ingredients

1 tablespoon (5g) cocoa powder

1 tablespoon water

1 cup milk, divided (any percentage)

1 tablespoon (12g) sugar

Instructions

In a microwave-safe cup or mug, combine cocoa powder and water.

Microwave for 15 to 20 seconds until steaming and stir until very smooth.

Add 1/4 cup of the milk and the sugar, and microwave for an additional 15 to 30 seconds, until steaming.

Stir until completely mixed. Stir in remaining milk and enjoy.

Increase sugar if you prefer it to be sweeter.

Variations

Variations that can be added to your chocolate milk to make it extra, super tasty.

Saffron threads: This can be sprinkled on top or added to your chocolate milk mix to deepen the flavor.

Rose water/Orange blossom water: This can be added as you are making the concoction. It gives it a wonderfully delicious floral flavor.

Shredded cocoa: What else needs to be said about this addition?

Coconut oil/Butter: This will thicken your chocolate milk to make it extra creamy, plus the added the health benefits.

Coconut cream: This will add a nice creaminess and lots of coconutty flavor.

Cardamom: This can be sprinkled on top or added to the mix.

Fruit or berry flavored syrups: These syrups will create all sorts of delicious flavors for you to enjoy.

Li hing powder: This Hawaiʻi delicacy will a good punch of flavor to any chocolate milk.

Cinnamon: This spice has a sweet spiciness, especially if you use Saigon/Vietnamese Cinnamon.

Nutmeg: It is delicious with all dairy recipes.

Hot sauce: It may sound crazy, but it’ll give your beverage a nice little kick.

Vanilla extract: This may seem obvious, but lots of folks really don’t know to add this for extra special richness.

Peanut/Almond butter: Well, it is chocolate’s best mate.

Dehydrated ube/taro powder: This may sound strange, but it is a hearty addition to the chocolate milk that only those who know, know.

Sweetened condensed milk: This addition can be substituted for the sugar, or you can add it to the recipe for some extra tasty sweetness.

A pinch of salt: This makes the chocolate milk lip smacking good.

Shredded/Grated ginger: This adds a nice spiciness that also indulges the senses.

Honey/Agave nectar: This sweetener can be used in place of the sugar.

Nutella: who doesn’t love a bit of hazelnutty goodness?

Whipped cream: Because why not?

That’s pretty much it. Chocolate milk is easy to make and brings a smile to anyone who enjoys it. Tell us your favorite way to make chocolate milk. Leave it in our comments on our socials!