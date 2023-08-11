HONOLULU (KHON2) — Bowling has an extremely long history in human civilizations.

According to bowling.com, the earliest known bowling games took place in Egypt where people threw small stones to knock over objects.

But nearly every civilization has some sort of competitive game in which people roll objects to knock down other objects.

But did you know how important bowling was to the development of Hawaiʻi’s modern society?

KHON2.com was able to catch up with Ed Sun. He’s the chairman and CEO of Sun Global Broadband, and he’s a bowling superfan.

Sun was so passionate about bowling and its history in Hawaiʻi’s modern society that he developed a whole stadium concept that would draw folks from all over the world to participate, compete and gather.

“Bowling was a resource in the community,” said Sun. “It provided residents with a place to gather to receive community information and to develop a sense of connectedness.”

Sun explained that when bowling first came to Hawaiʻi, it was a nine-pin sport but that missionaries did not like that people were bowling, and gambling, and lobbied to have it outlawed.

In 1890, bowling went from a nine-pin game shaped like a diamond to the modern 10-pin game that is shaped like a triangle.

So, what bowling center did Sun grow up making his lucky strikes?

“I spent my youth at the Waialae Bowling Center,” revealed Sun. “For me and lots of other folks, bowling helped me develop a sense of ownership.”

The 1974-75 All Stars Team from Honolulu Hawaiʻi pictured sitting left to right is Keith Inafuku of Pearl City Bowling Center, Jeffrey Kanada of Windward Bowling Center and Steven Miller of Pali Lanes and standing from left to right is Mel Iha of Pearl City Bowling Center, Ed Sun of Waialae Bowling Center, Vincent Marfil of Windward Bowling Center and Ron Okubo of Pearl City Bowling Center. (Photo/Ed Sun)

Sun went on to explain that bowling is the great equalizer. Regardless of your height, build, weight or appearance, you can compete based on your raw skills. Bowlers need nothing more than the ability to roll that ball down the lane.

In the early 20th century, to mitigate the gambling aspect of bowling, churches began opening their “bowling centers”. Sun said that these centers were in each community and neighborhood.

Churches developed what was called “church leagues”, and these tournaments would host Hawaiʻi’s best bowlers and the fans who loved to watch.

“Frank Fasi used to bowl,” said Sun. “He would campaign and give out community information.”

However, Sun pointed out that when shopping malls began to open, many bowling centers began to close up shop.

“Ya’ know, bowling centers had arcades and food,” explained Sun. “It was a place for the community to gather and exchange ideas and information.”

For Hawaiʻi, residents have a few options to be able to celebrate National Bowling Day.

These are the bowling alleys available on Oʻahu:

ʻAiea Bowl.

Fort Shafter Bowling Center.

Lucky Strike Bowling.

Leeward Bowl.

Hickam Bowling Center.

Pier Side Bowling Center.

K-Bay Lanes.

Barber’s Point Bowling Center.

The Escape Bowling Center.

Schofield Bowling Center.

The Hangar.

The HUB.

T&T Entertainment.

Harbor Grill.

5TZ Pro Shop.

These are the bowling alleys available on Hawaiʻi Island:

KBXtreme Premier Entertainment.

Kona Bowl.

10 Pin Grill.

Waikola Bowl at Queen’s Gardents.

These are the bowling alleys available on Maui:

Wailuku Lanes.

These are the bowling alleys available on Kauaʻi:

Kauaʻi Lanes.

So, this weekend, go out and bowl with friends and/or family. Eat some fun foods and get back to a simpler time in life where spending time with the community was the height of enjoyment.