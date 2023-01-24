HONOLULU (KHON2) – Hawaii residents love their animals. It’s quite common to be driving down the H-1 on Oahu and seeing an animal in the back seat with its head out of the window.

Although it’s cute to see an animal getting fresh air down the freeway the Honolulu Police Department say doing that is illegal.

According to HPD animals need to be properly restrained while in a moving vehicle. When dogs are not properly restrained it could cause an accident or even injury to itself.

For those caught with a loose animal in their vehicle HPD said you could receive a $57 fine.

For those caught with their dog on their lap while operating a moving vehicle the fine increases to $97.

HPD wants to keep everyone safe on the road, furry friends included, they suggest putting your dog in a crate while transporting them.

For more information about fines pertaining to not having a properly restrained animal while driving, head to HPD’s website.