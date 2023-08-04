HONOLULU (KHON2) — As the planet records its hottest days since humans began keeping modern records, Hawaiʻi continues to have record numbers of tourists come to our shores to escape the everyday grind.

In doing that, many hikers come to Hawaiʻi’s trails with little to no training for the excursions.

This causes the Honolulu Fire Department and the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services to send out crews to rescue hikers who become lost, injured or stranded.

So, KHON2.com decided to create an easy-to-follow guide that will help you prepare for your next hike.

Determine your hike.

The first thing that needs to be done is to determine which hike you are going to choose.

There are several sites where you can locate information on how difficult or easy a hike can be. For this story, we are using The Hiking HI website.

This site ranks hiking trails in Hawaiʻi from beginner hikes to extreme hikes. Don’t overestimate your ability to do a hike. There is no shame is doing a beginner hike since all hikes in Hawaiʻi end up with the same result: breath taking views.

Check weather conditions.

This may seem unnecessary when hiking in the most beautiful place on Earth, but weather patterns in mountains can be unpredictable. So, be sure that you check to see what forecasts look like for the hike you have chosen.

You do not want to get into a situation where you become washed away be a big storm that you didn’t know was coming.

Plan your hike.

The next thing that needs to be done once you’ve decided that weather conditions will permit you to trek the hike you determine is to plan your hike. Know what your physical capabilities and limitations are before taking a hike. Choose trails that are conducive with your skill level so you can enjoy your hike safely.

This will allow you to provide information to family and friends about your route and what time you should be expected to return. Doing this can help HFD to locate you in the event you become lost, injured or missing.

When going on a long hike, plan to begin early. It is not safe to wait until after dark or near dusk as you can become lost or hurt and your chances of rescue become fewer. There have been instances where hikers needed to stay overnight because rescue was not possible due to the dark hours.

Don’t go alone.

This is sort of part of planning, but it’s more to do with creating a reliable system that allows you to go on hikes without the worry of being alone.

Take a friend or a family member. Maybe create a group hike for people you are living or traveling with.

Facebook has lots of hiking groups that are located here on the islands, and there is always someone ready to go out for an adventure.

Wear proper clothing.

It is hot during summer months, but you will need to wear proper hiking clothing regardless. Be sure to choose shoes that will allow you to safely hike the trail you have chosen. Slippers, or flip flops, are bad idea for most all hikes; so, leave those at home or your hotel room.

There are some hikes that have swarms of mosquitoes. Be sure to wear long sleeves where necessary. Some hikes may require that you wear jeans rather than shorts. Be sure to know what conditions will lie ahead on your hike.

Needless to say, swimsuits are not the best attire for going on a hike. If you are going on a hike that will take you to a waterfall, then pack the swimsuit and change into it when you arrive at the waterfall.

Prep your cell phone.

Bring a cell phone with you and ensure that the battery is fully charged. Your phone can provide invaluable GPS information. It can also act as a light if it is dark. And in some cases, a flickering cell phone light can be the very thing that saves you.

If possible, bring an extra battery for your cell phone. This is particularly important if you are embarking on a long hike. There will be pictures that you will want to take and upload to someone, and this can drain our phone’s batteries quickly.

Pet prep.

If you are planning on taking your beloved pet with you on your hike, then know which trails will have potential hunters. Many hunters in Hawaiʻi utilize the help of dogs. These dogs are trained to catch animals that are not leash animals: pigs, rabbits, mongoose, etc…

Encountering a hunting dog does not mean that your dog is in danger, but there is always the possibility that it would be in danger. Keep your pets leashed or inside hiking gear meant to carry smaller pets.

Always keep a safe distance from hunters and their dogs as they are on a mission, and encountering a hiker and their pet is not part of that.

Also, always clean-up after your pets when they leave droppings or food.

Pack lots of water.

Bring water or some hydrating beverage with you so you can remain hydrated. This is especially important as summer heat numbers continue to rise.

Pack medications.

Be sure to pack any medications that you may need. Plan ahead for any situation that could happen.

Having your medications in your packed items will allow you to stay on any schedules or deal with any medical issues that may arise while hiking. Don’t be caught without your lifesaving medications.

Plan to remain on the trail.

When planning your hike, remember to remain on the established trail to reduce your chances of becoming lost or injured.

It is easy to get lost on self-determined paths. HFD said that most accidents occur when hikers leave the trail and disregard warning signs that have been posted for the safety of hikers.

That’s your basic ten things you’ll need to do before going on your hike. Stick to your schedule and don’t go off the beaten path.

If you do end up lost, injured or suffering from a medical emergency, then call 911 immediately. Do not move from where you are when you call. Responders will be tracking where your geolocation is based on where you are when you call.