HONOLULU (KHON2) — From conferences to conventions and sporting events, the Hawaii Convention Center is booked for months to come.

However, leaks in its roof continue to impact the facility. The latest incident involved leaks from the ceiling above one of the ballrooms.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

“We have a large City-wide conference coming in next week; but because of this recent rain we have about six rooms that were taken out of inventory,” said Teri Orton, Hawaii Convention Center General Manager. “We have been working with that organization over the last three days to move their entire program around.”

This is on top of the Convention Center’s biggest project which is the rooftop that is said to have been leaking since 1999.

“This is the area that has the $64 million repair which has leaks under this sport court surface, and there’s cracks in the tile,” Orton said.

“You can’t market Hawaii and that Convention Center if these are some of the things occurring along with ponding, along with the water running down the side and mold,” said Sen. Lynn DeCoite, (D) Senate Committee on Energy, Economic Development and Tourism Chair. “It is horrendous.”

The Legislature has funded a portion of repairs in the past.

“Last year, we put in $15 million for temporary repairs and that’s so they can come back this year and ask for more repairs,” said Rep. Adrian Tam, (D) Waikiki.

On Thursday, April 6, the Senate Ways and Means Committee approved $64 million in funding for roof repairs for the Hawaii Convention Center. Lawmakers said it’s important to keep the center up and running for the economy and the community.

“It’s just unacceptable. So, the Senate felt that this is something we need to look at and inject some funds,” said Sen. DeCoite.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

“Now, we can move forward with permanent repairs which in the long-term serves us better so we don’t have to disrupt business again and do the permanent repair three to five years from now,” said Orton.

The full Senate still needs to approve the funding.