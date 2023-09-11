HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department has announced that Costco is being evacuated.

The evacuation comes after a person called with a bomb threat that they said is “going to blow”.

The bomb threat is impacting the Costco in town on Alakawa Street.

HFD said that the Honolulu Police Department is on the scene. According to HPD, the call came in at approximately 11:36 a.m.

HPD announced that access to the parking lot of Costco Iwilei is closed due to a police investigation. They are asking folks to avoid the area.

The Iwelei Costco is the busiest in the world. Costco has indicated that it estimates that one in four residents of Oʻahu are Costco members.