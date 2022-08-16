HONOLULU (KHON2) — Finding out you are expecting and gearing up for delivery can be an exciting time for a family especially if they are welcoming their first baby.

One thing expecting parents might not consider is the cost of welcoming a new baby into the family.

Prenatal and delivery costs can add up to more than $250,000 in certain situations. However, if you have good health insurance, you most likely won’t get the full bill because your insurance will cover it.

Quote Wizard, a website dedicated to giving free quotes in minutes, came out with a new study on unexpected pregnancy costs for expectant families in Hawaii.

Labor and delivery cost an average of $10,020 in Hawaii. If parents choose to go back to work, childcare can cost an extra $11,334 per year in Hawaii.

Having health insurance in Hawaii typically costs $4,884 per year. Although that seems like a lot, it can save a family tens of thousands of dollars in the long run.

It’s important to have health insurance especially while pregnant because having a child is expensive and especially if you need to be rushed to have a caesarian due to labor and delivery complications. That can drive up the overall cost of delivery.

To read the full report on unexpected pregnancy costs in the country, and in Hawaii, head to Quote Wizard’s website.