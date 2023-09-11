HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Sept. 11, 2001, life changed for everyone around the world forever on that fateful day. The tragedy left no room for taking any other sort of track in human history.

To fully understand the breadth and depth of the tragedy, we often turn to numbers to wrap our minds around the lives taken on such a large scale in modern times.

KHON2.com was able to connect with a spokesperson for the 911 Memorial & Museum to get a bit of understanding on how these numbers changed the world.

First off, the total number of people who were killed in the 9/11 attacks was 2,753. This includes all emergency responders, civilians in and around the tower and civilians and other passengers and crew on the flights that were flown into the towers, into the pentagon and the flight that crashed into a field outside Washington D.C.

Now, let’s break down those numbers. Of the 2,753 deaths from that day, there were:

343 firefighers and paramedics.

23 New York City police officers.

37 Port Authority police officers.

1,402 people in Tower One — including former Hawaii resident and Punahou graduate Heather Ho (age 32); 39-year-old Patricia Colodner who was a graduate of Our Redeemer Lutheran High School; and Maile Hale, 26, a graduate of Kaiser High School — and 614 in Tower Two.

There were 658 employees who reported for work on Sept. 11, 2001 at a financial services firm known as Cantor Fitzgerald. Because they were on floors above the impact zone, every person at work died that day. Of those 658 was former Hawaiʻi resident and Punahou graduate Rich Y.C. Lee, age 34.

Many of the people who were in the towers or on the planes that day were disintegrated by the fires and high temperatures, meaning that 1,717 people were never found and their families never received their remains.

1,609 spouses were lost.

Of the people killed in the attacks, there were 115 states (nations/countries) represented.

3,051 children lost parents in the tragedy.

There three times more men killed than women.

Most of the people who died that day were between the ages of 35 and 39.

20% of the U.S. population personally knew someone who died from the attacks that day.

Flight 93 was the flight on which the passengers and crew fought the hijackers at the risk of their own peril. That group of 40 decided to sacrifice their own lives rather than allow the hijackers to take out anyone or anything in Washington D.C. Of those 40 brave passengers were Georgine Corrigan, 55, a resident Hawaiʻi and 32-year-old Christine Snyder who was born and raised in Kailua.

As a result of the 9/11 attacks, the United States declared war on Afghanistan and eventually Iraq. These wars lasted nearly 20 years and led to an additional 2,343 deaths of U.S. troops during Operation Enduring Freedom.

To mark the loss of U.S. lives and innocence, government and organizations are providing a few opportunities.

Governor Josh Green, M.D. will be lowing the capitol’s flags at half-mast and will be providing a speech via social media channels.

The All Patriots are inviting veterans from all service organizations to join in on a remembrance and ride event. No motorcycles are required to participate.

The event will begin at the Honolulu Hale 9/11 Eternal Flame memorial beginning at 6 p.m.

“Never Forget the tragedy of 9/11,” said Pete Tingstrom who is Vice-President SFBMC Fort DeRussy, Hawaii; Senior Vice-Commander Veteran of Foreign Wars; and President of the Special Forces Association. “Those who perished that day and those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice since supporting the Global War on Terror and First Responders hang it all out on the line daily for our safety and security.”

On Sunday, Sept. 10, Mayor Rick Blangiardi hosted a Remembrance Walk. There was a ceremony following the walk at Honolulu Hale at the Eternal Flame.

Mayor Blangiardi was joined by Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan, Honolulu Fire Chief Sheldon Hao, members of the Honolulu Police Department, Honolulu Fire Department, Emergency Services Department, members of the Mayor’s Cabinet and the Honolulu City Council.

The walk began at HPD Headquarters, located on 801 South Beretania Street. It moved down Alapai Street to HFD Headquarters at the corner of South and Queen streets. The walk continued down Queen Street to Punchbowl Street and ended at Honolulu Hale at the Eternal Flame. There was a brief ceremony at the conclusion of the walk.