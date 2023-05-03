HONOLULU(KHON2) — It’s a job that combines brains and brawn. According to the Honolulu Fire Department, only about 5% of people who apply to become a firefighter actually go all the way.

Firefighters respond to fires, rescues, chemical spills — just about every kind of emergency imaginable.

But KHON2 wanted to know what it really takes to be a firefighter; so, HFD gave one of our anchors, Jenn Boneza, a crash course in recruit training.

Testing her ability to scale ladders and operate the hose.

And it wasn’t easy.

Battalion Chief Michael Jones, with HFD’s training and research bureau, said it’s a thinking athlete’s job.

“We can’t just put the brute-force guys out there and get the job done,” Jones explained. “We have to operate in dangerous environments, which obviously requires guys to be smart and to be able to think on their feet.”

So, training, drills and repetition are key.

Boneza started her training with CPR. After a quick demo, she had to do chest compressions for two minutes.

Next she got suited up.

Firefighters have exactly one minute to change out of their station uniform into their structural PPE, because in an emergency every second counts.

It took Boneza a minute and 25 seconds to get all the gear on.

Then, she climbed up the ladder to the bucket that was lifted 85 feet into the air.

All that gear added an extra 50 pounds, limiting mobility.

Firefighter Jake Brower demonstrated some techniques they use to maneuver through tight spaces.

“Going forward,” Brower said on his hands and knees squeezing through a small rectangular obstacle. “Go until your pack hits [at the top] and then rotate.”

Then, they put a darkened shield on the Boneza’s mask limiting her visibility to mimic what it’s like in a dark and smoky building. She had to feel her way out of the maze by following the fire hose.

With the oxygen mask on and all the extra weight, it was hard for her to breathe; and it was disorienting.

Next up, handling the fire-hose. Firefighter Les Harris demonstrated how to do it kneeling.

Boneza was able to do that successfully, aiming the stream of water and hitting various targets as directed by Harris.

But when it came to handling the hose standing up, she didn’t do quite as well.

“That [water] pressure’s crazy,” Boneza said.

“Want to try it again,” Harris asked.

“I don’t think I’m gong to be able to; that’s too much. My hands aren’t big enough. I’m just not strong enough,” Boneza explained.

The physical skill-set and intelligence required to do the job are clear, but Jones said being emotionally fit and dealing with the loss of life that can happen during emergencies is really the hardest part of the job.

But despite the challenges, Jones said he and most other firefighters got into the field to make a difference in their community.

“And for us it’s taking that passion and dedication and being the best firefighter you can be.”

The 115th recruit class will be starting up this July