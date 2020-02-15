Its 98 Degrees at the Blaisdell Arena tonight

HONOLULU (KHON2)

Running from the late 1990s to the early 2000s, boy band 98 Degrees made a lasting impression with millennial.

Tonight, a nostalgic experience for those who attend the 98 Degrees concert, “Hawai’i’s Official Valentine’s Engagement.”

With their first single “Invisible Man” debuting in 1997, the song peaked at number 12 on the Billboard Hot 100, lasting for 28 weeks on the chart.

This launched a career for the 4 member group that includes one number 1 hit, four Top 10 hits, and eight hits on the Hot 100 chart.

Local artist Josh Tatofi kicked off the show as the opening performer.

98 Degrees came back together in 2013 after a decade of being on an “extended hiatus.”