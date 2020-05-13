Ito En Hawai‘i donates Thousands of drinks to City for upcoming food distributions

Local News

by: web staff

Posted: / Updated:

The Japanese Consulate in Honolulu arranged a donation of thousands of Ito En drink products for the upcoming “Food for Hawai‘i’s ‘Ohana” food distribution this month. The drinks donated include Matcha Milk Tea, Barley Tea, and other drinks for a total of 9,200 cans and bottles.

“I want to thank Japanese Consul General Ito and the Japanese consulate in Honolulu for this donation,” Said Royal Hawaiian Bandmaster and newly appointed food distribution liaison Clarke Bright. “It takes everyone coming together to respond to this pandemic, and the hardship it’s causing for so many of our neighbors on O‘ahu.”

“The people of Hawai‘i and Japan are connected by the spirit of Aloha and Kizuna,” said Japanese Consul General Koichi Ito. “While the COVID-19 pandemic has forced us to face enormous difficulties, it is my sincere wish that the donation by ITO EN Hawaii conveys the goodwill of Japanese companies operating here towards the people of Hawaii during these trying times.  I would like to express my gratitude to ITO EN Hawai‘i for their generous donation to the people of Hawaii.”

Image preview

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

81° / 65°
Afternoon showers
Afternoon showers 60% 81° 65°

Thursday

80° / 65°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 80° 65°

Friday

83° / 68°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 83° 68°

Saturday

82° / 68°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 82° 68°

Sunday

81° / 68°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 81° 68°

Monday

80° / 68°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 30% 80° 68°

Tuesday

80° / 68°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 80° 68°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

82°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

81°

2 PM
Few Showers
30%
81°

80°

3 PM
Showers
50%
80°

77°

4 PM
Showers
60%
77°

75°

5 PM
Showers
50%
75°

75°

6 PM
Showers
40%
75°

73°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

72°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

71°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

69°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
69°

68°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
68°

68°

12 AM
Clear
10%
68°

67°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
67°

67°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
67°

67°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
67°

66°

4 AM
Clear
10%
66°

66°

5 AM
Clear
10%
66°

66°

6 AM
Sunny
10%
66°

68°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
68°

73°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
73°

76°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
76°

78°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
78°

80°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
20%
80°

80°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

Trending Stories