The early days of IHS, whose mission is to serve those people living on the streets of Honolulu. (Courtesy IHS)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Forty-five years ago, The Institute for Human Services, embarked on its mission to care for the mental and physical health of those in Honolulu’s homeless community.

Father Claude DeTeil and volunteer doctors set out to assist people living on the streets by providing resources to help them re-establish themselves in a home.

In a news release, IHS said “It was kindness for one another that first led doctors to volunteer their time, caring for the mental and physical health of brothers and sisters in the homeless community, a legacy that still continues today.”

It was collaboration that lent the name the ‘Peanut Butter Ministry’ when Love’s Bakery supported IHS in serving more than 100 sandwiches daily. IHS attributes this and other community support in their ability to help more than 1,600 people across outreach, shelters, supportive services, employment and housing.

Their work has impacted many lives since July 1, 1978 and they celebrate Father DuTeil’s vision and legacy. IHS invites the community to get involved, starting with their Mālama Meetup. More information can be found on this opportunity and others on the IHS website or by emailing info@ihshawaii.org.