HONOLULU (KHON2) — With all the tragedy the community has faced, finally some good news. The Lahainaluna Football team will still have the opportunity to play. The coach and two players who say it’s exactly what the community needs.

Lahaina residents have endured so much tragedy and heartache. Finally a glimmer of hope. Lahainaluna High School Football Coach Dean Rickard said the team will get to suit up and play.

“We just found out that we’re going to be having a season and we’re going to have our first game scheduled for September 30,” he explained.

“It’s exciting. But we still well aware of what we try to represent and, and how we go about it doing this as a community.”

Coach Rickard said his athletic director shared the news Friday afternoon. But there’s still a lot to be worked out– like where and when they can officially start practice.

The Department of Education confirmed Lahainaluna High School will resume classes at the Kulanihakoi campus in Kihei, but no word when that will officially happen.

“Now we’re just waiting, waiting for the day of when school opens, so that we can actually get back on the field and get back to our regular practice,” Rickard said.

The other question is how many students have enrolled in other schools or left the island.

“We’re gonna have to determine are we gonna just have a varsity or JV team. So it all depends on how many of the kids really come back from, from some of the other schools as well.”

One he is grateful for—his staff and all the players are safe, but many lost their homes and loved ones.

“Personally, we lost four family members in this fire and, like everyone else, is it’s, again, an emotional roller coaster,” Rickard said.

Senior running back Kaulana Tihada’s home burned to the ground.

“Thankfully, me and my family are doing all right. We’re safe. We’re dealing with it day by day, you know, adjusting to it and recovering,” Tihada said.

For him and teammate Morgan ‘Bula’ Montgomery, this season is about so much more than just football. It’s about healing, pride and bringing the community together again.

“We’ll definitely be coming out with, we’ll be coming out swinging this year,” Montgomery said.

The Maui Interscholastic League starts its season this coming week. Lahainaluna is scheduled to play its first game September 30th at War Memorial Stadium against Baldwin.