HONOLULU (KHON2) — There are more and more homeowners who are installing blue lights outside their homes.

But blue lights are not necessarily good for the animals with whom we share our world.

This has led Maui County to establish a new law meant to regulates the usage of outdoor lighting in order to protect the island’s native wildlife. This is specifically true for local seabirds and sea turtles.

According to this law, all outdoor lighting fixtures, with the exception of neon lights, must limit their short wavelength content to no more than 2% of blue light. In addition, the lighting must be directed downward and fully shielded to prevent light from shining over the ocean.

Since the bright lights can disorient several species, the regulation is part of an effort to reduce the impact of light pollution on wildlife. According to the bill, these blue lights disorient endangered sea turtles and seabird fledglings, which leads them to have more dangerous experiences.

The law went into effective on July 1, 2023. It includes a three-year phase-in period which will allow businesses, agencies, homeowners and others to comply. However, there are certain exemptions which includes aviation lighting conducive to safe navigation of aircraft and most non-oceanfront private homes.

After a good bit of debate, the bill was passed. It does address concerns about the impact of artificial lighting on native Hawaiian seabirds, which use natural light sources like the moon for navigation.

Environmentalists also have stressed the importance of this legislation for the conservation of local wildlife. But folks in the hotel and outdoor event industries were concerned about the costs associated with compliance and the bill’s broader implications.

There are several reasons blue light is harmful to both avian and land and sea animals. Blue lights:

Disrupt natural behaviors pertaining to navigation, foraging and maintaining biological rhythms.

Impact circadian rhythms which interrupt sleep patterns, reproduction and feeding behaviors, leading to stress and decreased survival rates.

Have an attraction and trap effect which disrupt ecosystems and food chains when some species of insects are attracted to the blue light and traps them in areas where they would not normally be.

Increase predation risk since they can make prey species more visible to predators.

Alter habitat and makes it less suitable for wildlife that depend on darkness and leads to reduced habitat quality and availability, affecting the biodiversity of the area.

According to a recent study, even for humans, constant exposure to blue light over time could damage retinal cells and cause vision problems such as age-related macular degeneration.

​​So, while blue lights can be pretty, they are certainly hard on human eyes and create significant disruptions to the lives of the land and sea species that share our islands.