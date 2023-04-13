Noah Martin poses for a photo at Ko Olina Lagoon 4 on March 15, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawai’i. (Photo/Martin ʻohana)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It was meant to be a dream vacation, but a Utah family’s trip to the islands turned into a nightmare after their 5-year-old drowned. The family is heartbroken but shares their story with the hope it will prevent another tragedy.

“He was really smart,” Becca Martin, Noah’s mom, said. “That’s why we used to call him Mr. Noah since he was a baby because he was so smart.”

Little Noah, his parents and his eight brothers and sisters, ranging in age from a year-and-a-half 14 years old, flew to Hawaii from Utah for a family vacation over spring break.

“It was– it was a dream come true,” Martin explained. “We were so happy. The kids were happy. Yeah, everything about the trip was so fun for the kids.”

They planned to stay a week with a goal to visit as many beaches as possible and bask in Hawaii’s clear, blue waters.

Their second day on Oahu, March 15, they headed to Ko Olina Lagoon 4.

“We [were] there all day,” said Stanley Martin, Noah’s father. “We were just snorkeling all day; and when we [were] experiencing that, it was something that was one of the biggest things we wanted to do out here.”

According to Becca, she was sitting on the beach; and her husband was down at the bottom with their youngest son. She said they were getting ready to leave to go and watch the sunset when they heard someone yell.

“‘Help!’ All I heard was, ‘Help!’ So, I started to make my way down. And, that’s when I seen my son,” Becca explained as she started to cry.

She said Noah was unresponsive as a good Samaritan pulled him from the water and administered CPR.

“Perfect strangers ran to help us ’cause I was in such shock,” she said as tears flowed down her face. “It happened so fast. I couldn’t even speak. I couldn’t even breathe. It just felt like a nightmare.”

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services and the fire department responded, but Noah was gone.

Becca said Noah and his older siblings were snorkeling in the shallow end of the lagoon, and the water was calm. So, she thought they were okay.

According to the Center for Disease Control, drowning can happen even in just a few inches of water and is often silent.

Despite being criticized, Becca wanted to talk about what happened with the hope of preventing another tragedy.

“These types of situations can happen literally within the shortest amount of time,” she said wiping the tears from her cheeks. “Just love your kids and just appreciate life.”

The Martin’s also wanted to recognize the first responders who tried to help Noah.

“The fire department, they didn’t leave my son. Not one bit. And, they treated him– they treated him so well as if he were their own,” she said.

Noah’s viewing and funeral will take place on April 20 and 21 in Utah. Click here for more information.

KHON2 reached out to Ko Olina to find out if they plan to make any changes or add lifeguards to their lagoons in light of the drowning.

In a statement they said: “Rules governing enjoyment of Ko Olina’s lagoons have been in place for over 30 years. We have no plans to revise those.”