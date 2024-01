HONOLULU (KHON2) — The island of Kauai was without power for about one hour, according to KIUC.

The utility said on their FB page that they lost generation at Port Allen, which is what led to the outage.

Crews were able to restore power shortly after 3 p.m.

The utility updated members on their FB page.