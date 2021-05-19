Island Vintage Coffee to open first Hawaii Island location in June

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Island Vintage Coffee will open its first Big Island location at the Kings’ Shops in Waikoloa in mid- to late-June.

The store will be in a new 1,619 square-foot location next to Whalers General Store.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Island Vintage Coffee sells 100% Kona Coffee, acai bowls, poke bowls, salads, sandwiches, entrees, tea drinks, smoothies and more. The founder, president and CEO of Island Vintage Coffee says the company is excited to open a Hawaii Island location.

“We are so excited to finally be opening on the Big Island where we grow our coffee and source a lot of our produce. We look forward to serving the people there and also working with residents who wish to become part of our Island Vintage ʻohana.” Paul Kang, Island Vintage Coffee founder, president and CEO

The location is currently hiring all positions from management to dishwashers.

Those interested in applying can contact the Human Resources office at (808) 383-2030 or email a resume to info@islandvintagecoffee.com.

