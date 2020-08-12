Island Manapua Factory forced to close for repeat food safety violations

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) Food Safety Branch has ordered the immediate closure of Regal Foods Inc., dba Island Manapua Factory in Manoa Marketplace after the discovery of multiple food illness risk factors on August 10.

A red placard and notice of violation was issued to the eatery along with a fine of $4,000 ($1,000 per violation) for the following repeated food safety violations that first occurred on July 17.

Food safety violations included:

Cooked foods were not being held at or above 135°F on a steam table as required Cooked foods were held at room temperature without time controls Cooked meats were in direct contact with boxes previously used to store raw chicken and pork No hot water available for ware-washing at three-compartment sink.

A follow-up inspection on August 10 showed corrective action was not taken. The inspection revealed:

Cooked foods are not being held at or above 135°F on steam table, as required; and Cooked foods are being held at room temperature without time controls

Island Manapua Factory will be able to receive a green placard and reopen after a re-inspection is requested and all violations are corrected. The company has 20 days to request a hearing to contest the fine.

DOH shared that the food establishment has a history of inconsistent compliance and a record of food-borne illness risk factor violations.

“This pattern indicates the respondent understands the violations cited and is capable of correcting them, but is unwilling or unable to maintain active managerial control to sustain the corrections,” said Peter Oshiro, food safety branch manager.

Oshiro also noted that to date no Hawaii food establishment has received a red placard for violations for failing to adhere to physical distancing, facial mask wearing and other mandatory guidance offered by DOH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

