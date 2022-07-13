L&L Hawaiian Barbecue ranks in the Top 500 by the Nation’s Restaurant News. (Courtesy: L&L Hawaiian Barbecue)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — With more than 200 locations, L&L Hawaiian Barbecue said they have continued to make a name for themself making it onto a Top 500 list once again.

In June, Nation’s Restaurant News publication released its list of America’s biggest restaurant chains.

L&L Hawaiian Barbecue said they ranked number 201 last year. This year its rank jumped to 182.

The ranking indicated that the L&L franchise increased by 23% in growth year-over-year.

Since the brand was founded in 1976, locations have grown throughout the continental United States and Japan, specializing in Hawaii cuisine.