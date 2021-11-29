Isabella Kalua’s adoptive parents to make court appearance

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The body of six-year-old Isabella Kalua — also known as Ariel Sellers — has still not been found. While the investigation is ongoing, her adoptive parents are expected to make an appearance at the First Circuit Court on Monday at 8:30 a.m.

The couple Isaac Kalua, 52, and Lehua Kalua, 43, are expected to face charges of second-degree murder and give their pleas to the charges. If convicted, the couple will face life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Honolulu Police need help with this case. If you have seen Isabella Kalua, her sisters, or her adoptive parents from August to September call Crimestoppers at (808) 955-8300.