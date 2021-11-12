Court documents reveal Isabella Kalua’s adoptive parents kept her in dog cage, duct taped ‘plenty of times’

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The adoptive parents of missing six-year-old Isabella Kalua — also known as Ariel Sellers — made their initial court appearance on Friday, Nov. 12. They are both charged with second-degree murder in connection with Isabella’s disappearance.

It has been exactly two months since Isabella’s adoptive parents said she was last seen sleeping in her room on Sept. 12 wearing a black hoodie and leggings, colorful socks and pink-soled Nike slides. They initially reported to police that she left their Waimanalo home in the middle of the night and found her missing the next morning. Police said that statement was false, and they believe foul play was involved.

On Wednesday, Nov. 10, the Honolulu Police Department (HPD) released details about the investigation during a news conference following the arrest of 43-year-old Lehua Kalua and 52-year-old Isaac “Sonny” Kalua earlier that morning. They believe that Isabella was murdered in mid-August, a month before her adoptive parents reported her missing. Although her remains have not been recovered, police believe the Kaluas are responsible. They are the only suspects at this time.

Court documents released on Friday revealed that on Sept. 13, video surveillance was recovered from the Kalua residence. Isabella was last seen on surveillance cameras on Aug. 18. During an interview with a detective, Isabella’s older sister revealed disturbing details about what she witnessed.

Honolulu Police Maj. Ben Moszkowicz addresses a news conference in Honolulu on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, where law enforcement officers said they arrested the adopted parents of Isabella “Ariel” Kalua, shown on the screen to the left.

(AP Photo/Jennifer Sinco Kelleher)

According to Isabella’s sister, the Kaluas asked her to keep it a secret about what happened to Isabella, including that she was in the bathroom in a dog cage, with duct tape on her mouth and nose, and didn’t wake up. The sister said the incident happened two months ago.

During the interview, Isabella’s sister also revealed their adoptive mom bought a dog cage because Isabella would “sneak around at night and want to eat because she was hungry” since Lehua would not feed her. Lehua is accused of putting duct tape on Isabella “plenty of times” because of the sneaking around. The sister said she was also duct taped on other occasions and that their adoptive father saw but did nothing.

Read the court documents below:

State of Hawaii Child Welfare Services records indicate that Isabella and her older sister began residing with Lehua and Isaac in February 2019. Records also show that the Kaluas adopted Isabella and her two biological siblings early this year; they are also the foster parents to another biological sibling who was born in 2020. Police confirmed that Isabella’s siblings remain in protective custody as the investigation continues.

TIMELINE OF EVENTS

Aug. 18, 2021 – Isabella is last seen on surveillance video

Sept. 12, 2021 – Isabella is reported missing by her adoptive parents

Nov. 10, 2021 – Isaac and Lehua Kalua are arrested and charged with murder

Watch Lehua and Kalua make their first court appearance below:

Investigators continue to search for evidence to help them find her body. HPD Maj. Ben Moszkowicz said developments connected to evidence in the case allowed police to begin investigating the case as a criminal investigation. HPD did not go into detail about what the evidence shows, but this allowed officers to get a search warrant request granted by a judge.

A witness at the scene on Puha Street told KHON2 that local law enforcement and federal agents collected beds, stuffed boxes and a vacuum cleaner as evidence on Wednesday.

Watch the full news conference below:

Isabella’s case has drawn national attention and encouraged the community to rally together to find her. The first week of her disappearance drew in hundreds of people to Waimanalo where they supported several law enforcement agencies with the search. Weeks later, family members and smaller groups of neighbors continued their search, but their hope has turned more into a need for closure.

Isabella’s biological family has fought for answers since the beginning and her biological aunt, Alena Kaeo, said she was dropping her kids off at school when she heard about the raid.

The fence line fronting the home has turned into a makeshift memorial for Isabella Kalua as seen on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021.

“It’s been a very emotional, overwhelming morning,” Kaeo said. “This is like a bomb in our head and our faces. We didn’t have answers and then, boom, all of a sudden they’re arrested and they have the house being raided… We just want to put our baby girl to rest if that’s what it is. We want justice for her and her sisters. We just want the girls to come home to family.”

The fence line fronting the home has turned into a makeshift memorial for Isabella as people who knew her and strangers continuously stop by with flowers and stuffed animals, paying their respects.

Police are looking for anyone who may have seen Lehua or Isaac Kalua during August or September of this year is encouraged to contact CrimeStoppers at (808)-955-8300. The public may also send anonymous web tips here or via the P3 Tips app.