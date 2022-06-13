HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s been more than seven months since the adoptive parents of Isabella Kalua — also known as Ariel Sellers — were arrested in connection with her disappearance. The case drew national attention and encouraged the community to rally together to find Isabella, who was then six years old.

In November, officials with the Honolulu Police Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation raided the home located at 41-610 Puha St. in Waimanalo. Today, it’s for sale.

According to Zillow, the home was listed for $625,000 on Monday, June 13. It was built in 2017 and has four bedrooms, three bathrooms and three carport spaces. KHON2 reached out to the listing agents for comment and has not received a response at this time.

Police believe Isabella was murdered by her adoptive parents in August, a month before they reported her missing. Her remains have not been recovered, and there are no other suspects at this time.

The first week of her disappearance drew in hundreds of people to Waimanalo where they supported several law enforcement agencies with the search. Weeks later, family members and smaller groups of neighbors continued their search, but their hope turned more into a need for closure.

Isabella’s biological family members have said there are still more questions than answers related to her case. The Kalua family did not participate in past search parties, claiming they received death threats and are fully cooperating with authorities. Isabella’s biological family also questioned why the Kaluas filed paperwork last June to withdraw her from distance learning to be home-schooled.

Police are looking for people who interacted with Isabella and her sisters between 2019 and September 2021. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300. The public may also send anonymous web tips here or via the P3 Tips app.