Isaac Hale Beach Park on Big Island gets $1.5 million in federal funds

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KHON2) — The Isaac Hale Beach Park will get $1,494,360 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for repairs because of damage to the park during the 2018 Kilauea eruption.
Sen. Mazie Hirono reports that the money will be used for infastructure to help with recovery in the Puna area.
