HONOLULU(KHON2) — Is the sensitive places law working? Just a few months after the bill was put in place, there have already been several shootings in sensitive locations. Including a fatal shooting at a McCully bar Wednesday, July 19th. Gun advocates said the law is pointless, but those in favor, stand by it.

“The gun laws that they’re putting in place only affect law abiding people,” said Andrew Namiki Roberts, director of the Hawaii Firearms Coalition.

According to Honolulu police, a 49-year-old man is dead after a shooting at a liquor establishment just before 1 a.m. Wednesday. Police said the suspect who fled the scene has since been arrested for murder.

It’s unknown whether the suspect has a permit to carry a firearm. The establishment where the shooting took place is considered a sensitive public place because it serves alcohol.

Those who want the sensitive places law repealed said the recent shootings are proof that the law is pointless.

“We’re seeing people getting shot by criminals, and people getting attacked, robbed out our parks and beaches,” Roberts added. “You know, we’re not like the government. We don’t have security following us around 24/7. When these attacks happen, when these violent crimes happen, you’re on your own calling 911, waiting five to seven minutes for a response is not an option.”

He said law abiding citizens should have the right to defend themselves.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi, who signed the sensitive places bill into law, said the ban is working.

“It’s not about the viability of the law. It’s about this particular individual [and] what they chose to do,” Blangiardi explained. “I maintain the fact that we put these laws in places to make people feel safe in a bar after midnight. You know, you can’t– you can’t blame the law for that.”

The Hawaii Firearms Coalition, along with several other gun rights advocates, filed a petition in district court to allow guns in places the state said they should be banned.

According to Roberts, gun owners with license to carry should be allowed to bring their firearms into restaurants that serve liquor as well as beaches and parks.

“None of these have been places that traditionally firearms have been banned,” Roberts explained. “The Supreme Court was explicit in their Bruen decision that just because there’s people in those places doesn’t mean that you can ban firearms in them.”

Those in favor of the ban have said people pulling guns in public could cause a shootout.

“But the alternative to that is criminals being the only people that are armed, and the law abiding citizen doesn’t have an option to defend themselves against that,” he explained.

Robert said their first court hearing should be later this month.

Anyone with a license to carry caught bringing a firearm into a sensitive location would be guilty of a misdemeanor, would get their license to carry revoked and be disqualified from renewing their license to carry.