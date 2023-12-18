HONOLULU (KHON2) — Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg’s latest project is raising eyebrows.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

A wired investigation found, he’s building a massive underground bunker on his Kauai property.

The bunker spans about 5,000 square feet with living spaces, rooms for mechanical equipment, and even an escape hatch.

According to wired, construction workers have been fired for just talking about the project leaving the reason as to why he needs it mystery.

However, underground bunkers are becoming more common than you may think.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Vivos, the largest bunker community in the world, is made up of 500 bunkers attracting people from all walks of life who want to be ready in case of a doomsday event.