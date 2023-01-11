HONOLULU (KHON2) – Still haven’t gotten your flu shot. Well, it’s not too late according to health officials.

Even though the holidays are over, people can still come down with the flu and the best way to protect yourself and others is getting your flu shot.

According to Hawaii’s Department of Health (DOH), the flu and a cold are similar, but unlike a cold, the flu typically comes abruptly.

Common Flu Symptoms:

fever

nonproductive cough

sore throat

fatigue

body aches

headache

runny nose

The flu may worsen underlying medical conditions such as asthma, and can lead to complications such as pneumonia.

This can be dangerous for those who are 65 or older or young children with weak immune systems.

Vaccinations are recommended to the public each year due to influenza viruses constantly evolving.

The DOH has a flu vaccine finder map where you type in your address and the closest clinic that offers flu vaccines come up.

For more information about where you can go to get your flu vaccine or for more tips on how to stay safe from getting the flu head to DOH’s website.