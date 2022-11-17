HONOLULU (KHON2) – The great debate on when to start decorating for Christmas is here.

Many people have opted to put up their artificial Christmas trees ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday while others are patiently waiting until Turkey day is over.

However, what you do inside your house is different than when you start decorating the outside of your house for Christmas.

A new study ranked when certain states put up their Christmas lights and decorations. Some states start putting up lights in October, others in the beginning of November and some states wait until December.

House Method, a website that provides guides, reviews and resources for homeowners, came out with their study on when to hang Christmas lights up on your house.

Dec. 1 was the date most people said was acceptable to hang Christmas lights. However, many homeowners admitted they would hang their lights in early to mid-Nov. if they could.

The study showed 18% of Americans had no problem hanging up their Christmas lights before Thanksgiving and 4% said they leave their Christmas lights up all year.

Hawaii residents are more likely to hang up their Christmas lights in November after Black Friday according to the study.

To read the full study by House Method on when it is most acceptable to hang up your Christmas lights head to their website.

According to the study, the states with some of the earliest timetables for hanging Christmas lights were California, New York, Connecticut and Indiana.