LAHAINA, MAUI(KHON2) — Is it safe to eat the fish caught in Lahaina? That’s a question many Lahaina residents want to know as officials continue to warn about toxic ash and its potential to pollute the ocean. Studies are now underway to find out.

Dark gray, ashy sludge was pulled from the ocean floor of the Lahaina Small Boat Harbor by DLNR’s Division of Aquatic Resources (DAR).

“The things we’re looking at are probably not good for human health,” Russel Sparks said. Sparks is a biologist with DAR.

And he said it’s not just underneath the water either.

“The water quality inside the harbor is horrible. You can see it from the surface,” Sparks explained. “There’s a constant sheen of diesel and other pollutants.”

Samples collected by Sparks and other biologists Friday mark the beginning of a collaborative effort between the government and community to determine the level of toxicity and contamination caused by the fire.

The effort spearheaded by Dr. Seren Tokumura, a physician for the Polynesian Voyaging Society who was asked to help.

“One of the questions or concerns that kept being raised by some of our community members was, ‘Was it safe for us to continue to eat the fish out of the oceans that front Lahaina?” Tokumura said.

With so many residents depending on the ocean for subsistent living, and fishing being a source of pride connecting them to their culture, Tokumura leapt into action

“Two teams were kind of formed,” she explained. “One of them involves the USGS, and I believe that they’re now partnering with Department of Aquatic Resources, DLNR, here in the state. And our second team is made up of an excellent researcher out of the UH Sea grant program, as well as some of our local fishermen on Maui and waterman.”

Tokumura said the watermen helped create maps to determine the best places to test.

“They know about freshwater runoff and entry into the ocean, as well as currents and places where water kind of stagnates, eddies, different current flows directly off shore and outside of our reefs.”

Biologists from DAR put instruments outside the reef at Mala Wharf to the north, Lahaina Small Boat Harbor, and Puamana to the south, to begin collecting data over time.

According to Sparks, the gadgets mimic a living animal.

“So rather than just being lucky and getting a water sample when there’s some pollutants, this’ll be there. And whenever the pollutants go into the system and move through to the reef, it’ll accumulate that. When they analyze that, they’ll have a better idea of what the reefs are being exposed to as a result of this fire,” he said.

The second part of testing, set to begin next week, will include samples of fish.

“We’ll be examining the liver and the muscle tissue from those fish along a certain set time frame, in order to determine whether or not we’re seeing bio accumulation of toxins, and whether that’s going to be consequential to us as a community if we continue to consume that,” Tokumura explained.

No word yet, when the results of the tests will be available, but Tokumura said they will share the information so people can make informed decisions whether or not to eat seafood from the area. They plan to continue testing periodically for the next two years.