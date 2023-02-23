HONOLULU (KHON2) – It has been a very rainy week in Hawaii with forecast showing scattered showers likely throughout the weekend.

Honolulu police urge those who drive in the rain to take it slow and know the state and county laws when operating a vehicle.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

In other states across the country, it is illegal to not have your headlights on while you are using your windshield wipers. However, in Hawaii, it is not illegal.

The only time you need to have your headlights on when operating a vehicle is thirty minutes after sunset until thirty minutes before sunrise on a highway.

The law states:

“…Every motor vehicle moving upon any public highway shall carry at the front thereof at least two lighted headlamps which shall display white lights of equal candle power.”

Because of the law, you can legally drive in Hawaii with your windshield wipers on without having your headlights on. This may be the case when it is a partly cloudy day, and you pass by a small raincloud, but the road is still visible.

However, if you noticed a change in the weather where there is insufficient light to clearly see the car in front of you or a person crossing the street, it is the law in Hawaii to turn your headlights on.

According to Hawaii laws, you must use your headlights when there is insufficient light to render clearly discernible persons and vehicles on the highway at a distance of 200 feet ahead.

Meaning, you could get pulled over and ticketed for not driving with your headlights on during a storm causing little to no visibility on the road.

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

For more information on motor vehicle safety tips and laws head to the HPD’s website.