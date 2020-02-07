Is Hawaii’s economy healthy? Study says it’s one of the best in the nation

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A study says that Hawaii ranks in being economically healthy.

As the nation heads into an election year, 30% of people say the economy will be their primary consideration in how they vote in 2020.

SeniorLiving.org released its study, Best and Worst State Economies in the U.S. The study analyzed the most recent data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and Bureau of Economic Analysis.

The rankings were determined by analyzing data pertaining to unemployment rates, wages and gross domestic product in every state.

As for Hawaii’s rank, it was ranked 11th in the nation.

Here are key findings in Hawaii:

No. 4 (tied) in unemployment rate, 2.6%

No. 24 in change in unemployment (2015-2019), -27.8%.

No. 16 in average annual wage, $52,900.

No. 16 in per capita gross domestic product, $65,706.06

Massachusetts, Colorado, California, New Jersey, Virginia, Washington, Illinois, New York, Utah, and Maryland were named as the 10 states with the best economies.

As for the worst?

Mississippi, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas, West Virginia, New Mexico, South Dakota, Montana, and Wyoming.