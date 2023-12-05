HONOLULU(KHON2) — Is crime in West Oahu going down? That’s the topic of discussion at a community meeting in Waianae December 5.

Fatal stabbings, and shootings have created an atmosphere of fear and frustration in West Oahu.

“There is a lot of anxiety and fear in the communities. Not only on the Waianae coast, but also the whole district 8 from Ewa Beach to Makaha,” said Ewa Beach resident Jodi Akau.

In June, Honolulu City Council Member Andria Tupola and the HPD Major Mike Lambert met with the community to discuss the problem.

“(HPD) told us, give us six months and you’ll see progress,” Tupola explained. “That’s why we’re here tonight.”

Dozens came out for the update Tuesday evening.

Major Lambert said they are making progress but admits there’s still a long way to go.

“When we reported back in May, I think there’s about 22 game rooms that were active and it’s kind of a floating number because sometimes they play cat-and-mouse with us,” Lambert explained. “But we’ll go with 22 in June. Right now, even with the cat-and-mouse we have somewhere around fourteen.”

According to Tupola, the crime they’re dealing with is much more sophisticated.

“The issue that we have out here there is heavily connected to organized crime,” she said. “What we’re trying to get at is the route where is the root of this so that we can get better at being proactive and not just reactive.”

Despite all the progress they’ve made, the fight is far from over.

According to Crimemapping there were more than 1,000 crimes reported along the Waianae Coast since June.

A handful of those were fatal stabbings and shootings happening at beach parks.

KHON: “How are you guys trying to manage those areas?”

“So we’re definitely gonna have to take a multi-agency approach,” Lambert said. “We’re gonna have to work with parks and I’m been working at the mayor’s office and it’s gonna have to be a really cooperative effort to close the beach parks and enforce the beach parks and make sure that they’re used as they’re meant to be. Which is for family enjoyment, not for people getting drunk and fighting and hurting each other.”

They’re also asking community members to be good witnesses and step up where they can.

“If people really want to get boots on the ground, get involved with their neighborhoods security watch, know who their leader is, know what their geographic area of coverage is,” Tupola said. “Get involved.”