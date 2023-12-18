HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Medical Services said they responded to a 911 call on Monday, Dec. 18.

The call came in around 12:35 p.m. and took EMS personnel to the Ewa area.

According to EMS, there was a head on collision that injured three people.

EMS said that a 19-year-old female is in serious condition and was transported to a local area trauma center.

A 27-year-old female is in critical condition and was transported to a local area trauma center.

Finally, a 45-year-old female is in stable condition and was transported to a local area trauma center.

The City and County of Honolulu had issued a road closure that impacted Iroquois Road.

According to officials, Iroquois Road was shut down in both directions from Hoʻomaka Street.

The closure was prompted by a motor vehicle collision.

Officials were asking drivers to avoid the area and to seek alternate routes. If it was necessary that drivers utilized Iroquois Road in this area, then they were to expect delays.